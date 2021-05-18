Woman Critically Injured In Crash Trying To Pass Another Vehicle On Jacks Branch Road

A Milton woman was critically injured when she lost control of her SUV while passing on Jacks Branch Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 40-year old woman was traveling north on Jacks Branch Road at River Annex Road when she attempted to pass another vehicle. She ran off the roadway, hit a trashcan and lost control of her SUV. The vehicle rolled several times on the shoulder of the roadway.

The adult female was airlifted by MedStar Air Care helicopter to an area hospital.

FHP no longer releases the name of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.