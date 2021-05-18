Woman Critically Injured In Crash Trying To Pass Another Vehicle On Jacks Branch Road

May 18, 2021

A Milton woman was critically injured when she lost control of her SUV while passing on Jacks Branch Road Tuesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 40-year old woman was traveling north on Jacks Branch Road at River Annex Road when she attempted to pass another vehicle. She ran off the roadway, hit a trashcan and lost control of her SUV.  The vehicle rolled several times on the shoulder of the roadway.

The adult female was airlifted by MedStar Air Care helicopter to an area hospital.

FHP no longer releases the name of traffic crash victims.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 