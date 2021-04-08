Woman Not Yet Charged After Shooting And Killing Boyfriend In Atmore Domestic Violence Incident

April 8, 2021

A woman shot and killed her boyfriend in Atmore Wednesday, but so far police say she has not been charged.

The woman called 911 to report that she had shot her boyfriend during a domestic violence incident in the 3300 block of Woods Road.

The Atmore Police Department, Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s Office and ASAP Ambulance responded. Officers entered the home and found a male on the floor suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to Atmore Police Chief Chuck Brooks.

James Dennis Stanley II of Prichard, Alabama, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

“Evidence collected at the home by investigators suggest a violent confrontation occurred shortly before the shooting occurred,” Brooks said. “At this time, no arrest has been made, but the case is still under investigation by APD Investigations.”

