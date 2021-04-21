Walk-ins Accepted At COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In Cantonment On Thursday

April 21, 2021

The Community Health Northwest Florida vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Cantonment will now accept walk-ins.

No appointments are necessary for the Modenra vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Escambia County 4-H office at 3730 Stefani Road.

The clinic is open for Florida residents age 18 and older. Participants should bring a photo identification. Do not attend if you are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.

For more information, call Community Health at (850) 439-3358.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 