Walk-ins Accepted At COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic In Cantonment On Thursday
April 21, 2021
The Community Health Northwest Florida vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday in Cantonment will now accept walk-ins.
No appointments are necessary for the Modenra vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Escambia County 4-H office at 3730 Stefani Road.
The clinic is open for Florida residents age 18 and older. Participants should bring a photo identification. Do not attend if you are sick or have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks.
For more information, call Community Health at (850) 439-3358.
