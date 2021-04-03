SUV, Semi Collide On Highway 29

April 3, 2021

One person was injured in a collision involving an SUV and a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

The Kia reportedly collided with the tires on the semi trailer on Highway 29 near Tree Street, near International Paper.

The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 