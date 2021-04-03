SUV, Semi Collide On Highway 29

One person was injured in a collision involving an SUV and a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

The Kia reportedly collided with the tires on the semi trailer on Highway 29 near Tree Street, near International Paper.

The driver of the Kia was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. Their injuries were not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated and has not released further details.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.