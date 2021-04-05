Spring Livestock Show Winners Announced (With Photo Galleries)

April 5, 2021

Recently, 4-H and FFA youth competed at the Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization’s spring livestock show and auction at the 4-H property in Molino.

Youth exhibited chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, pigs, sheep, goats and cows. In addition to showing their animals in the show ring, youth were quizzed on their knowledge of their projects.

In the show ring youth could compete in two classes — one focused on the youth which is known as showmanship, and the other focused on the animal in either a breed or weight class. Over the past few months, and even years, the youth have poured countless hours into working and preparing their animals.

Results were as follows:

Beef Breeding Supreme Champion- Leah Rutherford

  • Beef Breeding Reserve Champion- Tucker Padgett

Grand Champion Preview Steer- Allen Thomas Bridgers

  • Reserve Champion Preview Steer- Leah Rutherford

Grand Champion Market Steer- Jessica Conti

  • Reserve Champion Market Steer- Ally Oliver

Grand Champion Dairy Cow- Tucker Padgett

  • Reserve Champion Dairy Cow- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Market Swine- Ella Gilmore

  • Reserve Champion Market Swine- Josh Nichols

Grand Champion Market Meat Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Andrew Fendley

  • Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Dairy Goat- Andrew Fendley

  • Reserve Champion Dairy Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Market Lam- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Breeding Lamb- Austin Manning

Open Poultry Grand Champion Bird- Skylah Miles

  • Open Poultry Reserve Champion Bird- Jessica Conti

Chick Chain Grand Champion Pen- Cade Weaver

  • Chick Chain Reserve Champion Pen- Brooke Hoomes

Chick Chain Grand Champion Bird- Brooke Hoomes

  • Chick Chain Reserve Champion Bird- Madison Behrends

Grand Champion Rabbit- Emerson Walters

  • Reserve Champion Rabbit- Maliya Porter

Beef Breeding Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Malarie Cooper
  2. Sydney Gilmore
  3. Ella Gilmore

Intermediates

  1. Tucker Padgett
  2. Allen Bridgers

Seniors

  1. Haylie Nelson
  2. Leah Rutherford
  3. James McElhaney

Preview Steer Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Sydney Gilmore
  2. Ella Gilmore

Intermediates

  1. Tucker Padgett
  2. A.T. Bridgers
  3. Brooke Hoomes

Seniors

  1. Leah Rutherford
  2. James McElhaney
  3. Jessica Conti

Dairy Cow Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

  1. Tucker Padgett

Seniors

  1. Maliya Porter

Market Steer Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

  1. John Parker Miller

Seniors

  1. Laura Alexander
  2. Jessica Conti
  3. Lane Booker

Market Swine Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

  • John Parker Miller

Seniors

  • Laura Alexander
  • Jessica Conti
  • Lane Booker

Market Swine Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Ella Gilmore
  2. Sydney Gilmore
  3. Malarie Cooper

Intermediates

  1. A.T. Bridgers
  2. Tucker Padgett
  3. John Parker Miller

Seniors

  1. Jessica Conti
  2. Hannah Thorne
  3. Madison Behrends

Dairy Goat Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Riley Gibbs

Seniors

  1. Andrew Fendley
  2. Maliya Porter

Meat Goat Breeding Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Riley Gibbs

Seniors

  1. Andrew Fendley
  2. Maliya Porter

Sheep Breeding Showmanship Winners

Seniors

  1. Maliya Porter
  2. Austin Manning

Open Poultry Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Elizabeth Penullar

Intermediates

  1. Skylah Miles
  2. Phoenix Myrick
  3. Abby Vernier

Seniors

  1. Jessica Conti
  2. Maliya Porter

Chick Chain Poultry Showmanship Winners

Juniors

  1. Cade Weaver

Intermediates

  1. Brooke Hoomes
  2. Kennedy Ard
  3. Tucker Padgett

Seniors

  1. Amber Gilman
  2. Jamie Gruenwald
  3. Jessica Conti

Rabbit Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

  1. Tucker Padgett
  2. Ryan Clarke
  3. Laney Clarke

Seniors

  1. Maliya Porter
  2. Emerson Walters

Photos by Madison Fendley and others for NorthEscambia.com

