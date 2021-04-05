Spring Livestock Show Winners Announced (With Photo Galleries)

Recently, 4-H and FFA youth competed at the Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization’s spring livestock show and auction at the 4-H property in Molino.

Youth exhibited chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, pigs, sheep, goats and cows. In addition to showing their animals in the show ring, youth were quizzed on their knowledge of their projects.

In the show ring youth could compete in two classes — one focused on the youth which is known as showmanship, and the other focused on the animal in either a breed or weight class. Over the past few months, and even years, the youth have poured countless hours into working and preparing their animals.

For a gallery of photos by Madison Fendley, click here.

For a gallery of reader submitted photos, click here.

Results were as follows:

Beef Breeding Supreme Champion- Leah Rutherford

Beef Breeding Reserve Champion- Tucker Padgett

Grand Champion Preview Steer- Allen Thomas Bridgers

Reserve Champion Preview Steer- Leah Rutherford

Grand Champion Market Steer- Jessica Conti

Reserve Champion Market Steer- Ally Oliver

Grand Champion Dairy Cow- Tucker Padgett

Reserve Champion Dairy Cow- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Market Swine- Ella Gilmore

Reserve Champion Market Swine- Josh Nichols

Grand Champion Market Meat Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Andrew Fendley

Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Dairy Goat- Andrew Fendley

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Market Lam- Maliya Porter

Grand Champion Breeding Lamb- Austin Manning

Open Poultry Grand Champion Bird- Skylah Miles

Open Poultry Reserve Champion Bird- Jessica Conti

Chick Chain Grand Champion Pen- Cade Weaver

Chick Chain Reserve Champion Pen- Brooke Hoomes

Chick Chain Grand Champion Bird- Brooke Hoomes

Chick Chain Reserve Champion Bird- Madison Behrends

Grand Champion Rabbit- Emerson Walters

Reserve Champion Rabbit- Maliya Porter

————

Beef Breeding Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Malarie Cooper Sydney Gilmore Ella Gilmore

Intermediates

Tucker Padgett Allen Bridgers

Seniors

Haylie Nelson Leah Rutherford James McElhaney

Preview Steer Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Sydney Gilmore Ella Gilmore

Intermediates

Tucker Padgett A.T. Bridgers Brooke Hoomes

Seniors

Leah Rutherford James McElhaney Jessica Conti

Dairy Cow Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

Tucker Padgett

Seniors

Maliya Porter

Market Steer Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

John Parker Miller

Seniors

Laura Alexander Jessica Conti Lane Booker

Market Swine Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

John Parker Miller

Seniors

Laura Alexander

Jessica Conti

Lane Booker

Market Swine Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Ella Gilmore Sydney Gilmore Malarie Cooper

Intermediates

A.T. Bridgers Tucker Padgett John Parker Miller

Seniors

Jessica Conti Hannah Thorne Madison Behrends

Dairy Goat Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Riley Gibbs

Seniors

Andrew Fendley Maliya Porter

Meat Goat Breeding Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Riley Gibbs

Seniors

Andrew Fendley Maliya Porter

Sheep Breeding Showmanship Winners

Seniors

Maliya Porter Austin Manning

Open Poultry Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Elizabeth Penullar

Intermediates

Skylah Miles Phoenix Myrick Abby Vernier

Seniors

Jessica Conti Maliya Porter

Chick Chain Poultry Showmanship Winners

Juniors

Cade Weaver

Intermediates

Brooke Hoomes Kennedy Ard Tucker Padgett

Seniors

Amber Gilman Jamie Gruenwald Jessica Conti

Rabbit Showmanship Winners

Intermediates

Tucker Padgett Ryan Clarke Laney Clarke

Seniors

Maliya Porter Emerson Walters

Photos by Madison Fendley and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.