Spring Livestock Show Winners Announced (With Photo Galleries)
April 5, 2021
Recently, 4-H and FFA youth competed at the Gulf Coast Agriculture and Natural Resources Youth Organization’s spring livestock show and auction at the 4-H property in Molino.
Youth exhibited chickens, rabbits, guinea pigs, pigs, sheep, goats and cows. In addition to showing their animals in the show ring, youth were quizzed on their knowledge of their projects.
In the show ring youth could compete in two classes — one focused on the youth which is known as showmanship, and the other focused on the animal in either a breed or weight class. Over the past few months, and even years, the youth have poured countless hours into working and preparing their animals.
For a gallery of photos by Madison Fendley, click here.
For a gallery of reader submitted photos, click here.
Results were as follows:
Beef Breeding Supreme Champion- Leah Rutherford
- Beef Breeding Reserve Champion- Tucker Padgett
Grand Champion Preview Steer- Allen Thomas Bridgers
- Reserve Champion Preview Steer- Leah Rutherford
Grand Champion Market Steer- Jessica Conti
- Reserve Champion Market Steer- Ally Oliver
Grand Champion Dairy Cow- Tucker Padgett
- Reserve Champion Dairy Cow- Maliya Porter
Grand Champion Market Swine- Ella Gilmore
- Reserve Champion Market Swine- Josh Nichols
Grand Champion Market Meat Goat- Maliya Porter
Grand Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Andrew Fendley
- Reserve Champion Breeding Meat Goat- Maliya Porter
Grand Champion Dairy Goat- Andrew Fendley
- Reserve Champion Dairy Goat- Maliya Porter
Grand Champion Market Lam- Maliya Porter
Grand Champion Breeding Lamb- Austin Manning
Open Poultry Grand Champion Bird- Skylah Miles
- Open Poultry Reserve Champion Bird- Jessica Conti
Chick Chain Grand Champion Pen- Cade Weaver
- Chick Chain Reserve Champion Pen- Brooke Hoomes
Chick Chain Grand Champion Bird- Brooke Hoomes
- Chick Chain Reserve Champion Bird- Madison Behrends
Grand Champion Rabbit- Emerson Walters
- Reserve Champion Rabbit- Maliya Porter
Beef Breeding Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Malarie Cooper
- Sydney Gilmore
- Ella Gilmore
Intermediates
- Tucker Padgett
- Allen Bridgers
Seniors
- Haylie Nelson
- Leah Rutherford
- James McElhaney
Preview Steer Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Sydney Gilmore
- Ella Gilmore
Intermediates
- Tucker Padgett
- A.T. Bridgers
- Brooke Hoomes
Seniors
- Leah Rutherford
- James McElhaney
- Jessica Conti
Dairy Cow Showmanship Winners
Intermediates
- Tucker Padgett
Seniors
- Maliya Porter
Market Steer Showmanship Winners
Intermediates
- John Parker Miller
Seniors
- Laura Alexander
- Jessica Conti
- Lane Booker
Market Swine Showmanship Winners
Intermediates
- John Parker Miller
Seniors
- Laura Alexander
- Jessica Conti
- Lane Booker
Market Swine Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Ella Gilmore
- Sydney Gilmore
- Malarie Cooper
Intermediates
- A.T. Bridgers
- Tucker Padgett
- John Parker Miller
Seniors
- Jessica Conti
- Hannah Thorne
- Madison Behrends
Dairy Goat Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Riley Gibbs
Seniors
- Andrew Fendley
- Maliya Porter
Meat Goat Breeding Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Riley Gibbs
Seniors
- Andrew Fendley
- Maliya Porter
Sheep Breeding Showmanship Winners
Seniors
- Maliya Porter
- Austin Manning
Open Poultry Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Elizabeth Penullar
Intermediates
- Skylah Miles
- Phoenix Myrick
- Abby Vernier
Seniors
- Jessica Conti
- Maliya Porter
Chick Chain Poultry Showmanship Winners
Juniors
- Cade Weaver
Intermediates
- Brooke Hoomes
- Kennedy Ard
- Tucker Padgett
Seniors
- Amber Gilman
- Jamie Gruenwald
- Jessica Conti
Rabbit Showmanship Winners
Intermediates
- Tucker Padgett
- Ryan Clarke
- Laney Clarke
Seniors
- Maliya Porter
- Emerson Walters
Photos by Madison Fendley and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
