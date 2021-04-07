‘Protect Your Children And Pets’ – Mayor Warns About Wildlife From Century Lumber Mill Cleanup Site

The Town of Century recently warned some residents about wildlife that might escape into their neighborhoods during the cleanup of an old industrial site.

The tornado ravaged Alger Sullivan Lumber Mill property was recently purchased by Creighton Sounds, a Pensacola company, and they have been working on demolition and cleanup.

“This process may involve movement of wildlife that is currently on the site, such as, but not limited to, raccoons, possums,rodents, snakes, foxes, etc., a flyer on town letterhead from Mayor Ben Boutwell stated.

“Please take care to protect your children and pets while this work is underway.”

The Alger Sullivan property is bordered by railroad tracks and a wooded area to the north, Front Street to the east, Jefferson Avenue and the town’s wastewater treatment plant to the south and East Pond Street to the west. The buildings on the former lumber mill site are as close as about 115 feet to residences on Front Street.

According to Creighton Sounds, the demolition and cleanup of the Alger Sullivan property will take up to about 180 days.

NorthEscambia.com photo.