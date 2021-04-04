Photos Show Work To Repair the Pensacola Bay Bridge During 2021

April 4, 2021

The Pensacola Bay Bridge is currently expected to open the week of May 31, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

When it reopens, about the first mile or so out of Pensacola will only be two lanes.

The bridge has been closed since it was struck and damaged by multiple Skanska barges.

Initially the state had targeted March 22 to reopen the bridge, but that date was pushed to May or the first week in June after initial damage was found to a trophy piece, one of the piers that supports the roadway spans.

For photos that show the work on the Pensacola Bay Bridge repairs  so far in 2021, click here.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 