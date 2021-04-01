Oklahoma Police Detective Guilty Of Murdering His Chief At Pensacola Beach Hotel

April 1, 2021

A former small town Oklahoma police detective has been convicted in Escambia County of killing his police chief during a law enforcement conference on Pensacola Beach in 2019.

Michael Patrick Nealey, 50, was found guilty of second degree murder for the death of Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller.

It took a jury about two hours Wednesday to return the guilty verdict. Nealey will be sentenced on April 29.

Prosecutors said the murder was the result of an alcohol-fueled night. Prosecutors say the medical examiner determined Miller was beaten and strangled or suffocated to death.

Images courtesy WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

