Northview Track Athletes Advance To Regionals

April 29, 2021

The Northview boys and girls track teams participated in the FHSAA 2A Region 1 District 1 Meet in Panama City recently.

Athletes participating in the Girls 4×800m Relay, Girls 100m Sprint, Girls 200m Sprint, Girls 400m Sprint, Girls Discus, Girls Shot Put, Boys 4×800m Relay, Boys Long Jump, and Boys Shot Put advanced to the FHSAA 2A Region 1 meet which will be held at Tommy Oliver Stadium in Panama City on Saturday, May 1

Pictured: (front, L-R)) Sarius Davis, Raven McCarthy, Anna Spence, Michael Cody, John Bashore, Ethan Kilburn, (back, L-R) Coach Ronnie Gill, Holly Gilley, Coach Wanda Gafford, Dakota Giddeon, Amber Irby, Garret Bodiker, Anthoni Weaver, Dallon Rackard and Coach Doug Godwin. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

