Northview Chiefs Beat The Laurel Hill Hoboes 13-1

April 3, 2021

Northview 13, Laurel Hill 1

The Northview Chief completed a two-game district sweep over the Laurel Hill Hoboes 13-1 Friday night in Bratt. Thursday night, the Chiefs beat Laurel Hill 18-2.

Jamarkus Jefferson earned the win for the Chiefs, allowing two hits and one run while striking out four in three innings. Cameron Patrick pitched two innings in relief, giving up no hits, not runs and striking out five.

Josh Landis led the Chiefs, going 3-4 with three runs and four stolen bases. Cody Thomas was 2-3 with two runs and three RBIs; and Wyatt Scruggs went 2-2 with a run and two RBIs. Kaden Odom, Luke Bridges and Ethan Collier added one run each.

