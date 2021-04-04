Looking For An Easter Morning Church Service?
April 4, 2021
Area churches are returning to in-person services this Easter. A list of some of this morning’s services is below.
EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES
Molino/Cantonment
- Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino Morning worship will take place at 10 a.m. The church is located at 6915 North Highway 29, just south of the Highway 97 intersection.
- Highland Baptist Church in Molino will have an Easter Egg Hunt for kids and a family devotion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Easter Services will be held at 10:45 a.m.
- Pursue Life Church Easter Services will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Tate High School Cafeteria.
- Easter Sunday Service at Victory Assembly Of God will be at 10:30 a.m. at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.
- CrossFaith Church in Molino at 5701 North Highway 29 will have an in-person contemporary service, children’s church, ice cream treats, inflatable fun and 2,000 plus egg hunt for the kids beginning at 10:30 am.
- Harvest Christian Center at 1095 Muscogee Road will host Easter worship services at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Egg hunts and lots of fun are planned for the children in each service.
-
Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church at 699 South Highway 95A will hold Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.
Walnut Hill/McDavid/Century
- Easter Services at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bogia will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m.
- Walnut Hill Baptist Church at 5741 Arthur Brown Road will have Easter Morning worship at 10 a.m.
- Abundant Life Assembly of God in Century will hold Easter Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Nine Mile Road Area
- Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at the Nine Mile campus at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. for you to choose from, and the Spanish Trail Campus at the corner of Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road which will meet at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.
- St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1394 East Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. A butterfly release will take place at 10:20 a.m.
- Bridge Church at 825 West Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A free lunch will follow the service.
- Easter Services at NorthStone Baptist Church will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 2550 West Nine Mile Road.
- Northridge Church at 2075 East Nine Mile Road Easter Service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Pensacola
- Olive Baptist Church will hold an Easter Hymn Service at 8 a.m. Sunday. Morning worship services at the Pensacola campus will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services at the Warrington Campus will take place at 11 a.m.
- Easter Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pensacola and Beulah campuses of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.
- Klondike Church at 201 Klondike Road will hold East Services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
South Alabama
- Flomaton First Baptist Church will hold Easter Sunday morning worship at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary.
Comments
2 Responses to “Looking For An Easter Morning Church Service?”
Smyrna Baptist Church has a Sonrise Service at 6 AM at Sanders Beach Park
Regular Services at the church at 9:45, 11 and 6PM
7000 Pensacola Blvd (Across from Anderson Suburu)
Hallelujah, He is risen!
Go and tell the good news!