Looking For An Easter Morning Church Service?

Area churches are returning to in-person services this Easter. A list of some of this morning’s services is below.

EASTER WORSHIP SERVICES

Molino/Cantonment

Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Molino Morning worship will take place at 10 a.m. The church is located at 6915 North Highway 29, just south of the Highway 97 intersection.

Highland Baptist Church in Molino will have an Easter Egg Hunt for kids and a family devotion at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Easter Services will be held at 10:45 a.m.

Pursue Life Church Easter Services will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Tate High School Cafeteria.

Easter Sunday Service at Victory Assembly Of God will be at 10:30 a.m. at 1895 Victory Road in Cantonment.

CrossFaith Church in Molino at 5701 North Highway 29 will have an in-person contemporary service, children’s church, ice cream treats, inflatable fun and 2,000 plus egg hunt for the kids beginning at 10:30 am.

Harvest Christian Center at 1095 Muscogee Road will host Easter worship services at 9:15 and 11 a.m. Egg hunts and lots of fun are planned for the children in each service.

Saint Monica’s Episcopal Church at 699 South Highway 95A will hold Easter Service at 10:00 a.m.

Walnut Hill/McDavid/Century

Easter Services at Ray’s Chapel Baptist Church in Bogia will be held at 8:30 and 11 a.m.

Walnut Hill Baptist Church at 5741 Arthur Brown Road will have Easter Morning worship at 10 a.m.

Abundant Life Assembly of God in Century will hold Easter Service at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Nine Mile Road Area

Hillcrest Baptist Church on Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at the Nine Mile campus at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Guidy Lane at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. for you to choose from, and the Spanish Trail Campus at the corner of Summit Blvd. and Spanish Trail Road which will meet at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.

St. Luke United Methodist Church at 1394 East Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. A butterfly release will take place at 10:20 a.m.

Bridge Church at 825 West Nine Mile Road will hold Easter Services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. A free lunch will follow the service.

Easter Services at NorthStone Baptist Church will be held at 10:30 a.m. at 2550 West Nine Mile Road.

Northridge Church at 2075 East Nine Mile Road Easter Service will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Pensacola

Olive Baptist Church will hold an Easter Hymn Service at 8 a.m. Sunday. Morning worship services at the Pensacola campus will be held at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services at the Warrington Campus will take place at 11 a.m.

Easter Services will be held at 10 a.m. at the Pensacola and Beulah campuses of Marcus Pointe Baptist Church.

Klondike Church at 201 Klondike Road will hold East Services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

South Alabama