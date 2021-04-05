For The Second Time In Two Weeks, Molino Man Arrested For Drug Trafficking, Weapons Offenses

For the second time in less than two weeks, an eight-time convicted felon from Molino has been arrested on a long list of weapons and narcotics charges.

Damion Tobias Bryant, 39, was free on a nearly quarter million dollar bond from a March 19 arrest when Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a Ford F-150 he was driving near Yonge and “T” streets.

A K-9 searched the truck and located 1.3 grams of MDMA, 31 grams of Heroin, one gram of marijuana, 98.5 grams of Fentanyl, glass smoking pipes, a loaded Ak-47 with a round in the chamber and more than $1,300 in cash, according to the ECSO.

Bryant was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, carrying a concealed firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $242,000 bond.

On March 19, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel in the 3900 block of Barrancas Avenue. Two people, Damion Tobias Bryant of Molino 32-year old Kiersten Marie Heusohn of Pensacola, were inside the room at the time, an arrest report states.

According to investigators, Bryant possessed approximately 267.8 grams of methamphetamine, 37.37 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, 12.1 grams of synthetic marijuana, 22 grams of marijuana, 265 whole and 37 partial Alprazolam pills and two oxycodone pills.

In addition, deputies reported finding $1,475 in cash in the room and a .45 caliber pistol in a pool.

Bryant was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, destruction of evidence, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $240,000 bond.

Heusohn was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, conspiracy to traffic heroin and destruction of evidence. She was released from jail on a $102,500 bond.