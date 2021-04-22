ECSO: Cantonment Man Wanted On Multiple Felony Warrants

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Cantonment man wanted on multiple charges.

Hunter Grant Myrick, 31, is wanted on two counts of failure to appear, grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.