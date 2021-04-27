Wanted Molino Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Warrants

April 27, 2021

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has captured a Molino man wanted on multiple charges.

Hunter Grant Myrick, age 31 or Ayer Street in Molino, was captured Tuesday morning at a residence in the area of Molino Road and booked booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Last week, NorthEscambia.com reported that the ECSO said he was wanted on two counts of failure to appear, grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, kidnapping and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender.

Myrick was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants when deputies spotted him, but he fled, according to the ECSO. During the incident, he refused to stop and let a female out of the vehicle, leading to the kidnapping charged, ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 