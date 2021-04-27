Wanted Molino Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Warrants

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has captured a Molino man wanted on multiple charges.

Hunter Grant Myrick, age 31 or Ayer Street in Molino, was captured Tuesday morning at a residence in the area of Molino Road and booked booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Last week, NorthEscambia.com reported that the ECSO said he was wanted on two counts of failure to appear, grand theft of a vehicle, two counts of fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, kidnapping and driving while license suspended as a habitual offender.

Myrick was wanted on multiple outstanding warrants when deputies spotted him, but he fled, according to the ECSO. During the incident, he refused to stop and let a female out of the vehicle, leading to the kidnapping charged, ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard said.