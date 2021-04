Century Baseball Association Cancels Saturday’s Opening Day Due To Weather

The Century Baseball Association has rescheduled their Opening Day that was set for Saturday due to the threat of severe weather.

They are working to reschedule another date for Opening Day. We’ll let you know on NorthEscambia.com when it is set.

Pictured: Opening Day 2019 in Century. The 2020 opening day was canceled due to the pandemic. NorthEscambia.com file photo.