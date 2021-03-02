Verizon Brings 5G Ultra Wideband To Portions Of The Pensacola Area

Verizon customers now have access to 5G Ultra Wideband service in select portions of the Pensacola area.

According to Verizon’s coverage map, the service is available in portions of downtown Pensacola between A Street and 19 Avenue south of Gonzalez Street, parts of East Hill, around Airport Boulevard and Davis Highway, Cordova Park, Langley and College Parkway, around Summit Boulevard, and parts of Gulf Breeze and Pensacola Beach. To view the 5G areas, search for Pensacola and zoom in on Verizon’s coverage map.

“Verizon continues its aggressive expansion and technological advancements of 5G Ultra Wideband service, the 21st century platform for innovation,” said Kyle Malady, Verizon’s chief technology officer. “Customers in these cities can now take advantage of revolutionary, game-changing technology, with access to download speeds and bandwidth that can power the future of wireless and home broadband applications and solutions.”

5G Ultra Wideband uses small cells and is much faster than Verizon’s Nationwide 5G product that can be found in much of Escambia County south of Kingsfield Road and in a portion of the Molino area.

Built for industrial and commercial use cases, Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband boasts ultra-low lag and throughputs many times faster than 4G. As the technology continues to mature, it is expected to eventually handle data volumes 100 times larger than today’s capabilities. Verizon’s use of mmWave spectrum, the backbone of 5G Ultra Wideband, is essential to these revolutionary capabilities as is being used in parts of the Pensacola area.

NorthEscambia.com graphic.