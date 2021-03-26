United Adding Flights From Pensacola To Cleveland, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh

March 26, 2021

United Airlines will offer expanded service to Pensacola with four new nonstop destinations beginning in May — Cleveland, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Pittsburgh.

The added service will begin May 27, 2021 and continues through September 2021. Flights will be operated by the CRJ-550 – the world’s first 50-seater aircraft with two cabins. The CRJ-550 is equipped with 10 first class seats, 20 economy plus seats, and 20 standard economy seat.

“It is wonderful to see United Airlines expanding their service here at PNS with these four new destinations,” Pensacola International Airport Director Matt Coughlin said. “With this expansion, the Midwest now has additional nonstop service to the Gulf Coast, opening amazing opportunities for our community and continuing to strengthen our foothold in the nation’s marketplace.”

With this announcement, by June 2021, Pensacola International Airport will offer nonstop service to 28 destinations through eight airlines. United Airlines currently provides nonstop flights to Denver, Dulles, Houston and Chicago.

