Traffic Disruptions Possible Tonight At West Nine Mile Road Railroad Crossing

March 18, 2021

Drivers can expect possible traffic disruptions at the Nine Mile Road railroad crossing west of Highway 29 (Lowes side) tonight for safety marking upgrades.

The Florida Department of Transportation said the work will be done between 8 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.

The lane restrictions will be for the installation of Operation STRIDE (Statewide Traffic and Railroad Initiative using Dynamic Envelopes) projects in Escambia County pavement markings. The new dynamic markings are designed to warn motorists to stay out of the danger zone near railroad crossings.

Pictured: STRIDE markings at a railroad crossing. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

