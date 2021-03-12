Towing Rates In Escambia County To Increase For First Time In 11 Years

March 12, 2021

The Escambia County Commission has agreed on new towing rates, the first increase for towing companies in 11 years.

The rates applies to no-consensual towing and storage — that’s for vehicles that are parked without the property owner’s permission or when police request a car be towed such as in the event of a wreck. Insurance companies will often pay the towing fee for wrecks.

Local tow truck companies have lobbied the commission for the increase, saying their cost of doing business has increased since 2009.

For vehicles less than 10,000 pounds, the maximum towing fee will increase from $100 to $150, and daily storage will increase from $20 to $40.

For vehicles over 10,000 pounds, the towing rate will increase to $250 to 450 depending on vehicle weight. The current rates range from $175 to $400.

Commissioner also agreed to allow an annual increase based upon the Consumer Price Index.

The Escambia County Commission will formally vote on the rate increase at their next meeting on March 25. The new maximum rates do not apply if the vehicle owner requests a voluntary tow.

Detailed rates are below:

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 