Towing Rates In Escambia County To Increase For First Time In 11 Years

The Escambia County Commission has agreed on new towing rates, the first increase for towing companies in 11 years.

The rates applies to no-consensual towing and storage — that’s for vehicles that are parked without the property owner’s permission or when police request a car be towed such as in the event of a wreck. Insurance companies will often pay the towing fee for wrecks.

Local tow truck companies have lobbied the commission for the increase, saying their cost of doing business has increased since 2009.

For vehicles less than 10,000 pounds, the maximum towing fee will increase from $100 to $150, and daily storage will increase from $20 to $40.

For vehicles over 10,000 pounds, the towing rate will increase to $250 to 450 depending on vehicle weight. The current rates range from $175 to $400.

Commissioner also agreed to allow an annual increase based upon the Consumer Price Index.

The Escambia County Commission will formally vote on the rate increase at their next meeting on March 25. The new maximum rates do not apply if the vehicle owner requests a voluntary tow.

Detailed rates are below: