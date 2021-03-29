Tate’s Strike Out Cancer Softball Game Raises Over $22,000

March 29, 2021

The annual Tate and West Florida Strike Out Cancer softball game raised over $22,000 this year.

The proceeds from donations and auctions will go to the American Cancer Society to benefit cancer research and to help those currently battling cancer.

The Tate Lady Aggies won the game 8-1 over WFHS. Abbie Burks pitched a complete game win for the Lady Aggies, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four. Hannah Halfacre and Madison Holland led Tate at the plate with two hits each.

Last year’s Strike Out Cancer game was canceled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

