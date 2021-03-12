Spirit Airlines Coming To Pensacola Airport With Flights To Seven Cities

Spirit Airlines is is bringing flights to seven destinations to the Pensacola International Airport.

With brand new Airbus planes, Spirit will offer flights beginning June 10 to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), along with nonstop service Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL).

The flights will be available as follows:

Austin, Texas — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

Columbus, Ohio — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Dallas-Fort Worth — daily

Indianapolis — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Kansas City — Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays

Louisville, Kentucky — Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays

St. Louis — daily

“As Florida’s Hometown Airline we are excited to launch service to Pensacola, our first destination in Northwest Florida,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “With seven non-stop destinations, Spirit Airlines is making it easy and affordable for travelers to enjoy Pensacola’s emerald-green waters and sugar-white sands. In addition, our new Guests in Florida’s Panhandle will enjoy low-cost non-stops to many popular cities stretching from Texas to Ohio.”

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates Pensacola’s foothold in the national marketplace for air service,” said Matt Coughlin, Pensacola International Airport Director. “We are truly grateful for Spirit Airlines’ investment here at Pensacola International Airport, and more importantly, their commitment to the Gulf Coast region.”