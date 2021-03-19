Silver Alert Canceled After Missing 74-Year Old Found Safe

March 19, 2021

UPDATE 1:20 PM — Linda Chong has been safely located, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 74-year old woman.

Linda Chong was last seen at the BJ’s Wholesale Club on Davis Highway on March 16 around 4 p.m. She was not reported missing until the following day.

Linda was driving a white Hyundai Azera with handicap Florida tag number Z7YWY.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.

