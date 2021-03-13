Reports Of Armed Gunman At NAS Pensacola Were False Alarm

911 calls about a suspected armed gunman aboard NAS Pensacola Saturday afternoon were a false alarm.

Authorities said the person was holding what appeared to be a rifle, but it actually was a wooden rifle such as used in color guard routines.

After the 911 call, there was a large response from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and Escambia County EMS to the base. Navy Security Forces also responded.

Both gates to the base were also closed during the incident. They have now been reopened.