One Injured In Kingsfield, Tate Road Rollover Wreck

One person was injured in a two vehicle rollover crash Wednesday afternoon at East Kingsfield Road and Tate Road.

The injured person was transported to a Pensacola hospital by Escambia County EMS with injuries not considered life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.