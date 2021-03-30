Northview Horse Judging Team Wins State Championship, Advances To Nationals

March 30, 2021

The Northview High School Horse Judging Team won a state championship Saturday and will advance to the national competition.

Team members are Leia Grantham, Hannah Hassebrock, Audrey Goetter and Samantha Kimmons.

In addition, Grantham placed first individually in the state, and Goetter placed second.

The team is coached by sisters Courtney and Stephanie Solari, both Northview graduates.

“We are beyond proud of the girls’ dedication and the hard work they put in this year. Even when faced with changes to the contest format, a canceled preliminary event, and uncertainty over whether the contest would even happen, they persevered and gave it their all,” said Courtney Solari.

This was the second time Northview’s Horse Judging Team has won the state championship; the team claimed the title in 2019.

Pictured: (L-R) Audrey Goetter, Leia Grantham, Samantha Kimmons and Hannah Hassebrock. Team members are pictured below with coaches Stephanie Solari (far left) and Courtney Solari (far right). Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

