Northview Chiefs Beat The Baker Gators (With Photo Gallery); Jay Softball Tops NHS

March 12, 2021

BASEBALL

Northview 5, Baker 4

The Northview Chiefs took a late lead on a Rustin Pope single in the bottom of the sixth to beat Baker 5-4 Thursday night in Bratt.

Pope led the Chiefs going 1-4 with a run and two RBIs.  Bryce Korinchak was 1-2 with a run; Luke Bridges was  0-2 with an RBI; Trent Knighten was 0-1 with an RBI; and Josh Landis was 1-4.

Landis earned the win for NHS, going one and one-third innings allowing one hit, no runs, no walks and striking out three. Jamarkus Jefferson pitched five and two-third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, walking two and striking out nine.

FOR A PHOTO GALLERY, CLICK HERE.

SOFTBALL

Jay 12, Northview 2

The Jay Royals defeated the Northview chiefs 12-2 Thursday night in Jay.

Rylie Cochran pitched five innings for the Royals, allowing two runs on one hit.

Emma Gilmore went four and a third innings for the Chiefs, allowing six runs on seven hits and striking out four.

Cochran, Alayna Lowery and Madison Mathis each had home runs in the fifth inning for Jay.

Kailyn Watson was 1-2 with a run for Northview, and Chloe Ragsdale had one run.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

