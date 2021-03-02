Mammography Services Now Offered By Community Health Northwest Florida

Community Health Northwest Florida is now offering mammography services.

Established Community Health patients will be able to access appointments for screening mammograms at its newly expanded imaging department, located at the health center’s main site at 2315 West Jackson Street in Pensacola.

Community Health Northwest Florida patients needing mammograms will be referred for this important screening by their healthcare provider. Initially, mammography services are available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays each week.

“We are very pleased to be able to offer this life saving screening for our patients, allowing us to detect any potential issues as early as possible. Especially for our low income and uninsured patients, access to mammograms is critical, as vulnerable populations bear a disproportionate burden of breast cancer mortality,” said Chandra Smiley, CEO of Community Health Northwest Florida.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women after skin cancer. Mammograms can detect breast cancer early, possibly before it has spread, according to Community Health. Early detection of breast cancer with screening mammography means that treatment can be started earlier in the course of the disease.