Here Is Escambia County’s Vaccine Distribution Plan For The Week

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County has announced this week’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in Escambia County. Vaccines allocated by the state are being distributed through county health departments, which are receiving an allocation based on their county’s percentage of Florida’s over-65 population.

FDOH-Escambia was notified they would be receiving an allocation of 2,500 doses of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine for the week of March 8 and is coordinating with community partners on distribution efforts.

FDOH-Escambia’s total allocation will be distributed as follows:

Ascension Sacred Heart: 600 doses

Baptist Health Care: 700 doses

FDOH-Escambia: 1,000 doses

West Florida Hospital: 200 doses

Some appointments will be scheduled using the statewide preregistration system. FDOH-Escambia and partner organizations are in the process of contacting individuals to schedule appointments.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine allotment, FDOH-Escambia was notified they would be receiving an allocation of the COVID-19 Johnson and Johnson vaccine. As distribution efforts are finalized for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, FDOH-Escambia will release more information.

Statewide Preregistration System for COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

FDOH-Escambia is using the statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Escambia County residents should use the statewide preregistration system to sign up. Residents can call the toll-free line at, 866-201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov. Registrants will be notified when appointments are available in their area. The State has established a help line at 833-959-0217 for those who need to make changes to their original preregistration.