Groundbreaking Held For $87 Million Regional Peanut Processing Plant In Atmore

Construction on a new $87 million peanut shelling and storage facility in Atmore is well underway, and an ceremonial groundbreaking was held Wednesday.

The Coastal Growers facility, located in the Atmore Industrial Park, is owned by a cooperative of farmers who live mostly in Alabama and Florida. Just a couple of miles from the state line, it will provide people from both Alabama and Northwest Florida a chance for full time jobs that will pay an average of $17 an hour.

“It’s going to bring 150 high, well paying opportunities for employment to this area,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey told NorthEscambia.com following the groundbreaking. “That’s a great thing for rural Alabama, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

“One of my highest priorities in my administration is developing our workforce,” Ivey said. “While we have had a hard year, our economy is proving her strength, and we are bouncing back. I am thrilled for the people of Atmore and surrounding areas to see that this facility is ready to begin to take shape. Our state has a storied tradition of peanut production which provides an estimated $200 million to our economy. This facility will be a great addition to our economy.”

The company said the plant will process peanuts grown by farmers from Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi — from the Mississippi River to the Chattahoochee River.

“Within 150 miles of where I am standing right now, there is the capability to grow, shell, roast and jar 300 million pounds of peanuts.” said Brad Smith, president of Coastal Growers. “This is to me the definition of rural development.”

The modern plant will be about 400,000 square feet on 60 acres.

“This plant is designed to be one of the most efficient and safe peanut processing facilities in the world,” said Dirk Lindsey, CEO of Coastal Growers. “This highly automated state of the art facility is designed to produce a high quality food product with food safety as our top priority. The products produced out of this facility will be shipped throughout the United States and all over the world. These peanuts will go in a lot of the products that you already know enjoy eating on a daily basis.”

“This is great for our community; it’s going to reach way out. I mean almost to the Georgia line. We’re gonna get them too,” Atmore Mayor Jim Staff said.

The plant is expected to open by early next year.

