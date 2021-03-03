Flags At Half Staff In Florida Today To Honor COVID-19 Victims And Families

March 3, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had directed flags be flown at half staff across the state on Wednesday to recognize the victims of COVID-19 and their families.

Monday marked one year since DeSantis first declared a public health emergency in Florida in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“For the past year, millions of Americans have experienced great loss as loved ones succumbed to the virus and have encountered great challenges resulting from lockdowns, including harmful impacts to our economy, society, and mental health,” DeSantis said. “Thankfully, hope is on the horizon. Throughout the pandemic, Florida has prioritized and protected those most vulnerable to the virus, including seniors, long-term care residents and individuals with underlying health conditions.”

“We must remember all those lost so that we may move forward to ensure a brighter future for all Floridians,” the governor said.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 