Flags At Half Staff In Florida Today To Honor COVID-19 Victims And Families

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had directed flags be flown at half staff across the state on Wednesday to recognize the victims of COVID-19 and their families.

Monday marked one year since DeSantis first declared a public health emergency in Florida in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“For the past year, millions of Americans have experienced great loss as loved ones succumbed to the virus and have encountered great challenges resulting from lockdowns, including harmful impacts to our economy, society, and mental health,” DeSantis said. “Thankfully, hope is on the horizon. Throughout the pandemic, Florida has prioritized and protected those most vulnerable to the virus, including seniors, long-term care residents and individuals with underlying health conditions.”

“We must remember all those lost so that we may move forward to ensure a brighter future for all Floridians,” the governor said.