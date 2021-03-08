Fire Lt. Wesley Barnett Named Escambia County Employee Of The Month

Escambia Fire Rescue Lieutenant Wesley Shane Barnett has been named as Employee of the Month for March.

Barnett began as a volunteer at the Cantonment Volunteer Fire Department in 2004 before becoming a fulltime firefighter with the county.

According to a proclamation presented by the Escambia County Commission:

Lt. Barnett began his employment with the county on Sept. 20, 2009 and provides excellent service to the citizens of Escambia County through all his assigned duties.

Lt. Barnett can be relied on as an independent decision-maker with issues inside the firehouse, as well as decisions concerning emergency incidents. Lt. Barnett works in a fire district that is isolated from other companies, which requires him, at times, to make decisions otherwise normally assigned to those of a higher rank.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 2, 2021, Lt. Barnett and his crew made a successful rescue of a civilian under structure fire conditions. Lt. Barnett properly utilized his personnel to complete multiple fire ground tasks. Personnel under his direction properly pumped the apparatus, conducted forcible entry, extinguished the fire and completed an aggressive interior search. Lt. Barnett and one of his firefighters made entry through the rear door, went down the hallway and found the victim unconscious in their bed. The victim was removed from the mobile home and ECEMS provide patient care.

In the late afternoon of Feb. 4, 2021, Lt. Barnett and his crew were dispatched to a cardiac arrest incident. Lt. Barnett and the crew of E1 found the patient laying in the middle of the street as a friend of the patient was conducting hands-only CPR. Lt. Barnett and his crew provided rapid basic life support interventions which resulted in a return of circulation.

Lt. Barnett fully embraces the importance of his profession. He continually works hard at training the personnel under his leadership to perform at a high level regardless of time of day or incident. Very few people have the capacity to become quality firefighters. Fortunately, the citizens of Escambia County should be thankful that they have numerous quality firefighters like Lt. Barnett.

Pictured: Escambia County Battalion Chief Dan Brask (left) and Lt. Wesley Barnett, Escambia County Employee of the Month for March. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.