Escambia Commission Agrees On Adjusted Hybrid Plan For OLF-8

March 12, 2021

The Escambia County Commission agreed Thursday to move forward with what’s known as the “Adjusted Hybrid Plan” for the OLF-8 property on Nine Mile Road in Beulah.

The plan is a combination of commerce, residential and amenities. It allocates 271 acres to commerce and industrial; 61 acres to residential including duplexes, townhomes and multifamily; 47 acres to a mixed-use center such as residential over retail and office over retail; and 45 acres to trails and public amenities such as a post office, school, day care and community garden.

DPZ CoDesign, the design firm for the project, will move forward with developing specifics including zoning, infrastructure and density plans. That phase is expected to be completed by about Memorial Day.

The commission has also discussed impact fees for construction on OLF-8 to pay for roads and other infrastructure on the site.

