ECSO Looking For Missing Gonzalez Teen

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen from Gonzalez.

Kassidy Leigh Brantley, 14, was last seen Thursday, March 18 about 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Rusty Lane off Pauline Street. She is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and about 125 pounds. A clothing description was unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.