Driver Charged With DUI Manslaughter After Hitting, Killing Man On Golf Cart

An 81-year old Escambia County man was killed when his golf cart was hit by a pickup truck Thursday, and the driver that hit him is now jailed.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the man on the golf cart was attempting to cross over Barrancas Avenue from Weis Lane about 5:05 p.m. He was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.

James Ward, Jr., age 75, was charged with DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide and possession of marijuana by the Florida Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Division. FHP said was driving his truck at a high rate of speed west on Barrancas Avenue. Prior to the fatal crash, he ran of the roadway multiple times, colliding with the concrete barriers on the Bayou Chico Bridge.

“Mr. Ward displayed obvious signs of impairment during the investigation at the scene, due to struggling to stand and maintain his balance, for his safety Field Sobriety Exercises had to be stopped. The team was afraid for his safety, appearing to be a fall risk and injuring himself,” FHP Lt. Jason King said.

The FHP no longer releases the names of traffic crash victims.