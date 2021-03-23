DeSantis Says COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available To All Adult Floridians ‘Way Before’ May 1

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday in Pensacola that the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to all adult Floridians “way before” May 1.

Florida residents age 50 and older are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, and the President Joe Biden administration wants that expanded to all adults by May.

“I can tell you that in Florida, that’s going to happen way before May 1,” DeSantis said. “So stay tuned on that and we’ll make sure that everyone knows that.”

The governor said over three million seniors in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and the overall pace of the demand among seniors has declined.

“The demand was more intense at the beginning of January than it is right now” DeSantis said. “But if the demand continues to be manageable, we want to lower the age again at the appropriate time. I don’t have an announcement on that yet, but we’re monitoring it.”

“We’re going to get to a point where this is just going to be available to everyone. I think that’s going to happen relatively soon,” DeSantis said.

The governor's comments came during a press conference at the Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Pensacola as he announced 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one shot vaccine were available at the location through Thursday.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses COVID-19 vaccine available in Pensacola on Tuesday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.