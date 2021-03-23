DeSantis: 2,000 Doses Of J&J Vaccine Available At Pensacola Church

An additional 2,000 doses of the one shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are now available in Pensacola.

The vaccine distribution site for adults age 50 and over is at the Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church at 201 West Leonard Street (just west of North Palafox Street).

Speaking Tuesday morning at the church, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the one shot vaccine will be available over a three day period.

“The great thing about this site,” DeSantis said. “People go through, they get the shot, you don’t have to worry about it after that. You don’t have to come back.”

Adults 50 years and older can walk-in without an appointment on Tuesday until 2:30 p.m. Appointments must be scheduled for Wednesday, March 24 or Thursday, March 25 at myvaccine.fl.gov.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis at the Zion Hope Primitive Baptist Church in Pensacola Tuesday morning. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.