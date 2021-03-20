Deputy Justified In Fatal Shooting Of Suspect In Cottage Hill, Investigation Finds

The fatal shooting of a man in Cottage Hill last November by a deputy has been ruled justified by the State Attorney’s Office.

Jacob Joseph Settle, 40, was killed in the November 14, 2020, incident.

Two deputies attempted to serve a warrant at 2242 Handy Road on Settle for driving with a suspended license and a felony warrant on his wife, Sophronia Whitehead, for failure to appear. One of the deputies fired two rounds from his weapon, striking Settle in the left shoulder, right chest and right shoulder. Settle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the deputy received an abrasion to his left leg.

Deputies found Settle and Whitehead inside a truck in the backyard of the home. Settle shouted obscenities at the deputies. Settle put the truck in reverse, almost hitting a deputy, before putting it in drive and trying to run over another deputy, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report obtained by NorthEscambia.com.

The second deputy told FDLE he did not shoot from the passenger side of the vehicle because he did want to risk Whitehead’s life and it would have been crossfire on the other deputy.

Deputies continued lifesaving efforts until additional units arrived on scene and Settle was pronounced deceased.

The deputy that fired his weapon told FDLE that he was trapped due to a porch and items in the backyard a the vehicle drove toward him.

“I did not have any means of escape,” the deputy told investigators, adding that was in fear for his life.

Whitehead told FDLE that she was sleeping inside the residence when Settle tapped on the window and wanted her to come outside and ride with him in his truck. She stated that she did not like riding with Settle because she didn’t like him “running from the law,” the report states.

She said they attempted to hide in the truck when they saw the deputies approaching.

“Jake fired the [expletive] truck up, I don’t know why” and put the truck in gear, Whitehead said. She claimed that Settle never moved the truck, and the deputies shot Settle.

“We have determined that the facts do not establish probable cause to believe that (the deputy) committed a criminal violation and therefore no further action will be taken by this office,” Assistant State Attorney Greg Marcille wrote in his findings.

Pictured: The scene on Handy Road following an officer involved shooting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.