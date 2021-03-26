Cantonment Rotary Donates 1,500 Books To Tate High School Students

The Cantonment Rotary Club, in partnership with Dickerson Literacy Initiatives, donated over 1,500 hardback books from Gregory Zuckerman’s Rising Above series students at Tate High School

The series includes motivational stories from some of today’s most successful athletes including Simone Biles, Venus and Serena Williams, Ronda Rousey, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Tim Howard and others.

“Their powerful stories were captured to inspire students to work hard to overcome any obstacles life throws at them and to ‘rise above’ those challenges to be successful adults. Each of our 9th and 10th grade students will receive a free copy of the book and have an opportunity to view a presentation by the author in which he discusses his relationship with these athletes and what motivated him to write the series,” said Tate High School innovation specialist Stefany Tompkins.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.