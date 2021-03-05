Cantonment Man Charged After Drugs, Weapons, Cash Found During Search Warrant Service

March 5, 2021

A Cantonment man is facing multiple drug charges after law enforcement found drugs and weapons after executing a search warrant.

Larry Clay, 22, is charged with trafficking in oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone and violation of probation.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, SWAT team and High Intensity Patrol Unit served a search warrant in the 60 block Calloway Street in Cantonment. Inside the home, they discovered 11.55 ounces of methamphetamine, 13.8 grams of powdered cocaine, 9.6 grams of crack cocaine, 20.5 grams of oxycodone, 22.1 grams of hydrocodone, $11,172 in cash, along with four pistols, a shotgun and a rifle.

Clay remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

