AAA: Florida Gas Prices Rise Again

Florida gas prices jumped 11 cents last week, according to AAA. The state average is now $2.72 per gallon; the most expensive daily average price since May 20190

Florida’s average price for gasoline has climbed 26 cents since mid-February, when an arctic blast caused power outages to crude oil refineries in Texas and surrounding states. Many of those refineries are still working to return to full operations.

The average price per gallon in Escambia County was $2.70. A low of $2.63 couple be found Sunday night in Cantonment at two Highway 29 stations, while $2.59 was the low price in Pensacola.

“Florida gas prices could rise again this week,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA — The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil prices surged last week after OPEC and its allies announced plans to extend production cuts beyond April. The move piles more upward pressure on pump prices that were already responding to power outages at petroleum plants in the US. It’s possible gas prices could rise another 10 cents as early as Monday.”

So far this year, Florida gas prices have increased an average of 53 cents per gallon (since January 1). Pump prices increased 18 cents in January, 24 cents in February, and 11 cents so far in March.