DeSantis Lowering Vaccine Eligibility To Age 50 Beginning Monday

March 19, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 and over beginning Monday.

“We think we’ve done pretty good this week with 60 to 64, but, but quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments that opening it up, will be good,” DeSantis said during a Frodau morning news conference in Tallahassee.

The governor said he will likely expand eligibility to everyone, regardless of age, soon.

“So we think that this makes sense and I think we’ll see how it goes next week, but I think we will definitely be opening it up to everybody, certainly before May 1 and, and maybe much sooner than that, so stay tuned there,” DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday morning in Tallahassee that he is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 and over beginning Monday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 