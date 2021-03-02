DeSantis Lowering Vaccine Eligibility To Age 50 Beginning Monday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 and over beginning Monday.

“We think we’ve done pretty good this week with 60 to 64, but, but quite frankly, we think that even on current vaccine allotments that opening it up, will be good,” DeSantis said during a Frodau morning news conference in Tallahassee.

The governor said he will likely expand eligibility to everyone, regardless of age, soon.

“So we think that this makes sense and I think we’ll see how it goes next week, but I think we will definitely be opening it up to everybody, certainly before May 1 and, and maybe much sooner than that, so stay tuned there,” DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday morning in Tallahassee that he is lowering the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 50 and over beginning Monday. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.