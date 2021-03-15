15-Year Old Teen Seriously Injured In Hit And Run On Ten Mile Road; FHP Searching For Driver

The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for a hit and run driver that struck a 15-year old early Wednesday morning on Ten Mile Road.

The teen was walking west in the travel lane of of 10 Mile Road toward Chemstrand Road about 12:30 a.m as a vehicle was also traveling west.

The driver of the vehicle, described as possibly being a small dark-colored sedan, slammed on brakes and attempted to swerve to avoid the pedestrian, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The car hit the boy, throwing him to the right side of the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The driver failed to stop and was last seen traveling west towards Chemstrand Road. The car will have damage on the front bumper and hood, near the passenger side headlight.

The teen was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FHP Trooper Knowles at *FHP from a cell phone or Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

