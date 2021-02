West Florida Baseball’s Andrew Robinson Signs With Huntington College

West Florida High School senior Andrew Robinson has signed with Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama. Andrew is a two-year varsity letterman for the Jags who plays the corner infield and pitches.

“Robinson has worked hard on the field and in the classroom in order to earn this opportunity,” said Joe Rieland, West Florida head baseball coach.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.