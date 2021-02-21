St. Regis Gas Treating Facility Near Jay Reports Produced Water Leak

A produced water leak was reported Saturday at a gas facility near Jay.

The leak was at the St. Regis Gas Treating Facility just east of the intersection of Highway 89 and Exxon Road.

A control room operator received a call from a local resident about a smell. The field pumper was immediately notified, and he identified the leak and isolated the line. The line was depressurized within 15 minutes, and a vacuum truck was called to remove any fluids.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, about 4.95 barrels (208 gallons) of produced water entered Cobb Branch through a concrete ditch.

Oil booms were placed in the concrete ditch and in several locations in Cobb Branch, but no oil sheen was found.