St. Regis Gas Treating Facility Near Jay Reports Produced Water Leak

February 21, 2021

A produced water leak was reported Saturday at a gas facility near Jay.

The leak was at the St. Regis Gas Treating Facility just east of the intersection of Highway 89 and Exxon Road.

A control room operator received a call from a local resident about a smell. The field pumper was immediately notified, and he identified the leak and isolated the line. The line was depressurized within 15 minutes, and a vacuum truck was called to remove any fluids.

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, about 4.95 barrels (208 gallons) of produced water entered Cobb Branch through a concrete ditch.

Oil booms were placed in the concrete ditch and in several locations in Cobb Branch, but no oil sheen was found.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 