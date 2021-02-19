Robert Lawrence Fillmore

Robert Lawrence Fillmore, age 86, passed away on February 9, 2021. He was born on

March 10, 1934 in Escambia County, AL to the late Lawrence and Stella Godwin Fillmore.

He was a member of Presley Street Baptist Church and was a welder, farmer and truck

driver most of his life. He loved gardening and enjoyed turkey and quail hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Barbara Graham Fillmore; three brothers,

Bill Fillmore, Jessie Fillmore and Jerry Fillmore and two sisters, Jane Davis and Luverne

Morton.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Glen Fillmore of Pensacola, FL, Jeff Fillmore of Atmore,

AL and Jason Fillmore (Julie McDonald) of Atmore, AL; his sister, Sang Hayles of

Atmore, AL, one granddaughter, Skylar Fillmore and his grandsons, Forrest Fillmore and

Justin Fillmore.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Noon at Johnson-Quimby

Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joseph T. Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at

Pine Barren Baptist Church Cemetery in Davisville, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Forrest Fillmore, Justin Fillmore, Warren Mosley, James Bell,

Barry Fillmore and Kevin Fillmore.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until service time at Noon

at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Atmore

Community Hospital, Leigh, Leigh, Donna and Becky with Southern Care Hospice and Dr.

Sheldon Harigel.

For the safety of you and others, please practice social distancing requirements, though

wearing a facial mask is strongly encouraged.