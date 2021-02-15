Rain For Monday, Low In The Low 20s For Monday Night

February 15, 2021

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

There is a threat of severe weather across the most of Escambia and Santa Rosa counties for Monday afternoon.The primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. There is also a chance of ice and poor travel conditions north and west of I-65. There is uncertainty the forecast; check back later today for the latest updates.

Monday: Showers. High near 54. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Wind chill values between 15 and 20. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Wind chill values between 15 and 25. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 51. East wind around 10 mph becoming south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then showers likely. High near 61. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

