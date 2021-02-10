Pensacola, Biloxi VA Facilities Offering COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System’s (GCVHCS) Joint Ambulatory Care Center (JACC) in Pensacola and Biloxi Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Biloxi are scheduled to host drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations on February 13.

Veterans interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination during the appointment-only Pensacola and Biloxi VA facility events are encouraged to register by calling 1-800-296-8872.

\Using the mass vaccination model used by numerous public health organizations, both the Pensacola and Biloxi facilities will offer COVID-19 vaccinations by appointment only from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. based on availability, according to Dr. M. Christopher Saslo, the GCVHCS associate director for patient care services and nurse executive.

“This effort will help to boost the number of vaccines being delivered to our Veteran population with the support of the VA Network Office and VA Central Office efforts,” he said. “With more than 75,000 registered Veterans throughout the Gulf Coast, it is vital to maximize these efforts in order to minimize risk to our Veterans at risk for exposure.”

Saslo added that GCVHCS COVID-19 vaccination prioritization falls in line with CDC recommendations and VA guidelines, which include Veterans over the age of 65, Veterans in residential behavioral health facilities, caregiver support recipients, Veterans with spinal cord issues and Veterans in long-term care facilities.

He also said that other high-risk populations that are being added as deemed available through vaccine delivery.