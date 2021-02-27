Northern Florida U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe Resigning

February 27, 2021

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe is resigning effective midnight Sunday.

He is one of dozens of U.S. attorneys that were nominated by former President Donald Trump that are now resigning.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Coody will serve as the interim U.S. attorney beginning Monday until President Joe Biden nominates a replacement that is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Keefe was sworn into office on January 9, 2019.

