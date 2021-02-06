James Franklin “Butch” Kirkland Jr.

In loving memory of James Franklin “Butch” Kirkland Jr, age 75, of Jay, passed from this life into the Heavenly life with Jesus Christ; who saved his soul in 2006, which he was so thankful for the change this made in his life. He was a member of New Life Fellowship Assembly of God Church. James loved to share his testimony with everyone he met.

James graduated from Jay High School. He worked at Monsanto-Solutia and retired after 28 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to raise and train bird dogs. In later years, he enjoyed deer hunting. He will be most remembered for always gardening and riding the tractors.

James was preceded in death by his parents, James Kirkland Sr. and Flara Whitley Kirkland; his brother, Michael Kirkland; and his brothers- in-law, Aubrey Johnson and Bobby White.

James is survived by his spouse of 47 years, Julia “Judy”; sons, Duaine (Tammy) Kirkland, Ronnie (Sheryl) Kirkland, Chad (Corissa) Diamond; his daughter, Cindy (Ken) Blair; grandchildren, Hunter Kirkland, Kaylen (Aaron) Cabiness, Marisa (Shai) Jackson, Colby (Kendra) Diamond, and Cade Diamond; his brother, Jerry (Becky) Kirkland of Walnut Hill; his sisters, Paula (Billy) of Chumuckla, Florida, Betty Johnson of Kentucky, and Barbara White of Pace, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends, Henry Mullins, Steve Andrew who took care of his dogs, David Jernigan and Ricky Butler.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, at Lewis Funeral Home, Pace Chapel, with Pastor Lavon Caraway officiating. Burial will follow services in Cora Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Hunter Kirkland, Colby Diamond, Cade Diamond, Shai Jackson, Aaron Cabiness and Rich Diamond.

Visitation will be held 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m., prior to the services.