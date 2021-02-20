It’s Now Official: Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales Are Legal Beginning This Weekend In Escambia County

An ordinance legalizing Sunday morning alcohol sales in Escambia County has been filed with the state in time to go into effect this weekend.

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday to approve an ordinance allowing retail alcohol sales seven days a week except between 2:30 and 6 a.m. The Florida Department of State has now accepted the filing of the ordinance, making it the law.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh proposed the ordinance be amended to achieve continuity throughout the county.

“I’m very pleased my fellow commissioners voted to create uniform regulations for Escambia County alcohol sales hours,” said Bergosh. “Moving forward businesses will be treated equally throughout the county, and I’m glad we could get this right.”

Previously, retail alcohol sales were prohibited from 2:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. daily, except 2:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sundays. An exception allowed sales on Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key on Sundays beginning at 7 a.m.