It’s Now Official: Sunday Morning Alcohol Sales Are Legal Beginning This Weekend In Escambia County

February 20, 2021

An ordinance legalizing Sunday morning alcohol sales in Escambia County has been filed with the state in time to go into effect this weekend.

The Escambia County Commission voted Thursday to approve an ordinance allowing retail alcohol sales seven days a week except between 2:30 and 6 a.m. The Florida Department of State has now accepted the filing of the ordinance, making it the law.

District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh proposed the ordinance be amended to achieve continuity throughout the county.

“I’m very pleased my fellow commissioners voted to create uniform regulations for Escambia County alcohol sales hours,” said Bergosh. “Moving forward businesses will be treated equally throughout the county, and I’m glad we could get this right.”

Previously, retail alcohol sales were prohibited from 2:30 a.m. until 6 a.m. daily, except 2:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sundays. An exception allowed sales on Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key on Sundays beginning at 7 a.m.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 